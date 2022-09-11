Braves vs Mariners game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure another series win when they wrap up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners Sunday afternoon. Jake Odorizzi will get the start for Atlanta while the Mariners will go with lefty Marco Gonzales.

William Contreras will start the finale behind the plate and will hit fifth. Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup after sitting out Saturday and will play left field and hit eighth. Robbie Grossman starts in right and will round out the lineup in the ninth spot.

Here's how the #Braves will line up for today's series finale in Seattle.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/tATLmFbmxI — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 11, 2022

For the Mariners, Adam Frazier returns to the lineup and will hit sixth and play second base. Jesse Winker is back at the DH and will hit seventh. Sam Haggerty, who homered off Max Fried Saturday night, will play left field and bat ninth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.