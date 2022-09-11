September 11: Mariners 8, Braves 7

The Atlanta Braves rallied from a 6-2 deficit with a five-run ninth to take an 8-7 lead thanks to home runs by Michael Harris and Robbie Grossman. However, Kenley Jansen was unable to hold it in the bottom half of the inning as Julio Rodriguez tied the game with a solo shot and then Eugenio Suarez won it with a solo blast of his own. The Braves have dropped two straight and now trail the New York Mets by 1.5 games in the NL East standings.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (36), Michael Harris 2 (18), Robbie Grossman (6), Julio Rodriguez 2 (25), Eugenio Suarez 2 (30)

WP — Paul Sewald (4-4): 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K

LP — Kenley Jansen (5-2): 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to pick up the pieces Monday when they continue their road trip with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Spencer Strider will be on the mound for Atlanta while the Giants will go with right-hander Alex Cobb.