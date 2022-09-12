It’s Spencer Strider Day in San Francisco as Braves face Giants

Following a tough series loss in Seattle, the Braves are looking to end their West Coast road trip on a high note by getting off to a good start in their upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants.

The good news is that today is a day where Spencer Strider is scheduled to pitch. Lately, that’s translated to a lot of good days as Strider has been pitching lights out as of recent times. Dating back to August 15, Strider has only given up two runs or less in each of his five starts in that span. He’s also made it through five innings in each of those starts as well. Assuming Strider has another good night, it would be safe to expect him to make it into the sixth inning and hopefully doing so with a bunch of strikeouts and very few walks and runs conceded.

Spencer Strider may also be going into this game with a bit of a point to prove against this team in particular. Back when the Giants visited Cobb County in June, San Francisco got Strider for six runs over only 3.2 innings pitched. You could argue that that was part of rookie growing pains for Strider as that was only his fifth start of the season and hopefully that ends up being the case. Also, the Giants as a team have struck out 23.6 percent of the time. They’ll be dealing with a pitcher who has been striking out batters at a rate of 38.1 percent. This could be a prime opportunity for Spencer Strider to have another good night on the mound.

Meanwhile, Alex Cobb is San Francisco’s starter for tonight’s contest. The Braves didn’t see Cobb in any of the four games that took place at, well, Cobb County earlier this summer and this will actually be the firs time Cobb has taken on Atlanta since 2018. I’m not going to bring that game up because it has relevance to tonight’s game — instead, I’m bringing it up because this is one of the most chaotic win probability charts that you will ever see. If you’re a combination of a Braves/Falcons fan, look away since I know win probability charts are a very horrifying specter when it comes to both of these fanbases in the past 24 hours.

The clear hope for tonight’s game is that we don’t see anything near the chaos that we saw both yesterday evening and on this particular day in 2018. Alex Cobb himself has been doing perfectly fine in San Francisco’s rotation this season and he hasn’t really had any nightmarish scenarios in recent times. If the Braves can get three runs off of him tonight, then they’re going to be doing fine. Of course it would be great to see the Braves run him from the game early on but we have to be realistic, right?

As a matter of fact, a good ol’ beatdown would be a nice palate cleanser after the Braves left Seattle with a sour taste in their mouths. It would also be great to go out there and pick up a win since the current divisional leaders haven’t exactly proven themselves to be invulnerable to the weak competition on their schedule. You never know when an opportunity will present itself to snatch a game back, so the Braves should be trying to take every opportunity they can to gain a game. While the Giants aren’t exactly a cellar dweller, these are the types of games that the Braves should win if they want to have a strong chance of snatching the East division away by the time the season is over.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, September 12, 9:45 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Streaming: Bally Sports South, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan