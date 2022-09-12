The Braves have made the “quick” trip from Seattle to San Francisco for the final stop on their final West Coast road trip of the season. They’ll be hoping to put the Mariners series behind them as they take on a Giants team that is currently far adrift from any Postseason hopes this year. Atlanta has an opportunity to bounce back and with Spencer Strider starting tonight’s game, you have to like their chances. Let’s see a win tonight!
Game Thread 9/12/22: Braves at Giants
The West Coast swing continues on with a stop in San Francisco
