Braves News: Matt Olson’s Slump, Kyle Wright’s status, more

Before August, the Braves had not experienced a three-game losing streak all season. Now, despite continuing to play excellent baseball overall, Atlanta is in the midst of its third three-game losing streak over the past five weeks. On Monday night, it was the offense getting going a bit too late in a 3-2 loss to the Giants.

Besides Eddie Rosario, no Braves hitter had a spectacular performance on Monday. In fact, many Braves are having subpar performances so far in September. This is especially true for Matt Olson, who now has a .474 OPS in September with only four hits in his last 54 plate appearances.

From the middle of July through the middle of August, Olson was among the league leaders in home runs. For the Braves to have the offensive consistency they want to win the NL East and make noise in the playoffs, Matt Olson must be the consistent power source he has proven he can be over the past half-decade.

Braves News

After Spencer Strider ran into a bit of struggles on Monday, the Braves are hoping Kyle Wright can bounce back and deliver a win on Tuesday. However, for the second time in a month, Wright is experiencing a bit of fatigue in his arm:

Kyle Wright said his arm was dragging a bit. It felt a little sluggish. He thinks it’s different from last time. He could’ve pitched today, but the Braves were able to give him an extra day because Spencer Strider will still be on regular rest pitching tonight. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 12, 2022

Wright was fine in his first few starts after extended rest the last time he experienced arm fatigue. However, he had his worst start of the season against the Athletics in his last start. Wright’s performance will definitely be something to monitor later tonight.

