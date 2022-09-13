September 12: Giants 3, Braves 2

The Atlanta Braves were unable to come up with a big hit and dropped their third straight game with a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants Monday night. Spencer Strider allowed three runs (two earned), but allowed nine hits and a walk to go along with nine strikeouts in five innings. Atlanta wasn’t able to dent the scoreboard until the eighth inning when Dansby Swanson singled whom two runs. However, Austin Riley grounded into a double play and Atlanta didn’t seriously threaten again. The Braves had 10 hits in the game but left six men on base and were 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Monday Notables

Home Runs: None

WP — Alex Cobb (6-6): 7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

LP — Spencer Strider (10-5): 5.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

SV — Scott Alexander (1): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The series will continue Tuesday with Kyle Wright matching up against Giants right-hander Jakob Junis.