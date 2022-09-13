Kyle Wright, Braves look to snap a three-game skid Tuesday against the Giants

The Atlanta Braves will try to avoid their first four-game losing streak of the season Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta’s offense sputtered again in a 3-2 loss Monday despite recording 10 hits in the game. The Braves were just 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Spencer Strider started Monday’s game on regular rest in order to give Tuesday’s starter Kyle Wright an extra day. Wright told Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday that his arm felt a little sluggish during his start in Oakland. Wright dealt with what was described as some arm fatigue last month. Wright is coming off of his worst start of the season this past Tuesday in Oakland where he allowed five hits, three walks and a season-high eight runs in just four innings. That snapped a stretch of nine straight starts where Wright had logged at least six innings.

The Giants will counter with right-hander Jakob Junis who will be making his 16th start of the season. Junis is coming off of a good outing where he allowed just three hits and two runs over six innings against the Brewers.

After recording a pinch-hit single in Sunday’s ninth inning rally in Seattle, Eddie Rosario returned to the starting lineup Monday and had three hits, including a double which was Atlanta’s only extra base hit in the game, to push his batting average to .200 for the season. It has been a lost season for Rosario who missed all of May and June after undergoing laser surgery to correct blurred vision. Getting him going for the stretch run could provide a meaningful spark for Atlanta’s offense. Matt Olson went 1-for-4 in Monday’s game but is just 4-for-34 through 10 games in September.

Tuesday’s game is another late start of 9:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, September 13, 9:45 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan