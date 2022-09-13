Braves vs Giants game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to avoid a season-high, fourth straight loss Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Kyle Wright will get the start for the Braves while the Giants will go with right-hander Jakob Junis.

Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate for Tuesday’s game and will hit fifth. Eddie Rosario had three hits in Monday’s loss and is back in left field and batting seventh. Vaughn Grissom is out of the lineup for the first time since joining the active roster. Ehire Adrianza gets the start in place of Grissom at second and will hit ninth.

For the Giants, Evan Longoria returns to the lineup at third base and will hit third in the lineup. Willie Calhoun gets another start as the DH and will slot into the seventh spot. Georgia Tech product Joey Bart will be behind the plate and bat ninth

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 9:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.