September 13: Braves 5, Giants 1

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run home run and the Atlanta Braves snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. With the win, Atlanta moved back to within a half game of the NL East lead behind the Mets who lost to the Cubs. Kyle Wright labored early, but gutted it out allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. Travis d’Arnuad finished with three hits while Swanson, Ronald Acuña Jr. And Michael Harris all finished with two hits each.

Tuesday Notables

Home Runs: Dansby Swanson (20)

WP — Kyle Wright (18-5): 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K

LP — Jakob Junis (4-6): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to secure a series win Wednesday and end their long road trip on a good note with Charlie Morton matching up against Carlos Rodon.