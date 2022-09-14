Braves snap losing skid with 5-1 win over Giants

The Braves halted their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over the Giants, narrowing the deficit in the NL East to just half a game in the standings.

The sloppy west coast defense continued in the first inning as Eddie Rosario misplayed (or lost in the lights?) a soft fly ball to left field, which got past him for a double. Old friend Joc Pederson then singled through the right side to give San Francisco an early 1-0 lead.

Atlanta tied it up in the second as Michael Harris II continued his absurd rookie campaign with a double and came around to score. He was moved up to third base in the inning on an Eddie Rosario single, which improved Eddie to 9-for-9 in his last nine Oracle Park at bats.

The Braves’ bats woke up in the third. Ronald Acuña singled and Dansby Swanson homered over the left field wall to take a 3-1 lead.

It was then the Braves’ turn to benefit from the Oracle Park lights at dusk as Travis d’Arnaud hit a ball right at right fielder Luis Gonzalez, who misplayed it for a double. Harris II then brought Travis home on a single up the middle to make it 4-1.

Kyle Wright struggled with command early, but he really settled in as the game moved along. He loaded the bases in the second but got a deep fly out to end the threat. And from that moment on, he was nearly perfect, peppering the zone and limiting hard contact. He worked 5 1/3 innings on 100 pitches, giving up one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts. He has an MLB best 18 wins.

Swanson added an insurance run in the ninth with a single through the left side to make it 5-1.

The Braves’ bullpen did a nice job in relief of Wright as Minter, McHugh, Iglesias and Jansen covered the final 3 2⁄ 3 innings.

The Mets lost again to the Cubs on Tuesday night. The NL East is virtually tied with Atlanta one-half game back in the win column.

The lengthy west coast road trip wraps up Wednesday afternoon with a day game (gulp) against arguably the best starter in baseball this season, Carlos Rodon. His numbers are elite across the board. He will be opposed by Charlie Morton, who has seemingly made like 80% of his starts this year in getaway day games. First pitch at 3:45p ET.