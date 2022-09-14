Charlie Morton, Braves look to finish off a series win against the Giants

After snapping a three-game losing streak Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a series win Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series, and a long road trip, against the San Francisco Giants. Tuesday’s win moved the Braves back to within a half game of the NL East lead with 20 games remaining in the regular season.

Charlie Morton will make his 28th start of the season in Wednesday’s finale and will be looking to find some consistency for the stretch run. Morton allowed six hits and four runs over 6 1/3 innings in his last start against the Mariners. Three of those hits left the ballpark and Morton has now allowed six home runs over his last three starts. He hasn’t really pitched bad in any of his recent outings, but a couple of mistakes have skewed his final line. Morton faced the Giants in Atlanta back on June 22 and allowed three hits, two runs and struck out 11 in seven innings.

The Giants will counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon who has put together a Cy Young worthy season. Rodon will carry a 32.5% strikeout rate into Wednesday’s start and has struck out at least 10 in four of his last five starts. He allowed three hits, two runs and struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Cubs. Rodon matched up against Morton back in June and allowed three hits and one run to go along with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Dansby Swanson had two hits in Tuesday’s win, including his 20th home run of the season. Swanson has driving in 87 runs which is one away from his career-high of 88 that he set last season. After a slow start to the month, Swanson has 10 hits, including a double and three homers, in his last seven games.

One Braves hitter that hasn’t struggled in September is outfielder Michael Harris who looks like he might be taking control of the Rookie of the Year chase. Harris is hitting .419 with an .837 slugging percentage through the first 11 games in September. He has five homers and has scored 11 runs. There were questions when after his surprise promotion from Double A in late May, but has answered every one of them and then some with his performance.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 3:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 14, 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan