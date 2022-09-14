 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs. Giants Game Thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure another series win Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta dropped the opener Monday 3-2, but snapped a three-game skid Tuesday night with a 5-1 win. Wednesday’s game will feature a good pitching matchup between Charlie Morton and Giants lefty Carlos Rodon.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will return to right field for the first time since August 26 in Wednesday’s game. William Contreras will get the start behind the plate and will hit fifth while Marcell Ozuna starts as the DH and will hit eighth. Robbie Grossman moves over to left field and will bat ninth.

For the Giants, Wilmer Flores is back in the lineup and will play second base and bat third. David Villar gets the start at third base and will hit fifth while former Met J.D. Davis gets the start at first base and will hit seventh.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 3:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power