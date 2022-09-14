Braves vs. Giants Game Thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure another series win Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta dropped the opener Monday 3-2, but snapped a three-game skid Tuesday night with a 5-1 win. Wednesday’s game will feature a good pitching matchup between Charlie Morton and Giants lefty Carlos Rodon.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will return to right field for the first time since August 26 in Wednesday’s game. William Contreras will get the start behind the plate and will hit fifth while Marcell Ozuna starts as the DH and will hit eighth. Robbie Grossman moves over to left field and will bat ninth.

For the Giants, Wilmer Flores is back in the lineup and will play second base and bat third. David Villar gets the start at third base and will hit fifth while former Met J.D. Davis gets the start at first base and will hit seventh.

Giants vs. Braves

LaMonte Wade Jr – RF

Mike Yastrzemski – CF

Wilmer Flores – 2B

Joc Pederson – LF

David Villar – 3B

Brandon Crawford – SS

J.D. Davis – 1B

Willie Calhoun – DH

Austin Wynns – C



Carlos Rodón – LHP — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 14, 2022

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 3:45 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.