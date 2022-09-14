September 14: Giants 4, Braves 1

A long road trip to the west coast came to an end for the Atlanta Braves Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta dropped two of three in the series and finish the road trip with a 4-4 record. Charlie Morton allowed four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Robbie Grossman and William Contreras combined for five of Atlanta’s six hits on the afternoon.

Wednesday Notables

WP — Carlos Rodon (13-8): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

LP — Charlie Morton (8-6): 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 7 K

SV — Camilo Doval (23): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Up Next

Atlanta will enjoy a much-needed day off Thursday before starting a six-game home stand with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.