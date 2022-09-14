Ian Anderson out with strained oblique muscle, per report

The 2023 season hasn’t been kind to Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson who has suffered through his worst season as a professional. Now it appears that his season is likely over. The Athletic’s David O’Brien reports that Anderson has suffered a strained oblique muscle and will be out of action for at least a month.

The entire season has been a struggle for Anderson who never seemed to settle in after the shortened spring training. He made 22 starts at the major league level and posted a 5.00 ERA and a 4.25 FIP. He struggled with an 11% walk-rate while and was unable to put away hitters with a career-low 19.7 strikeout percentage.

Atlanta optioned Anderson to Gwinnett on August 7 where he made four starts while posting a 5.40 ERA and a 3.96 FIP in 21 2/3 innings before the injury.