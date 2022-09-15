Braves News: NL East race, Ian Anderson Injury, more

The Braves lost again on Wednesday, as they lost their second straight series and have had a rough week of form for once, in the midst of a 3+ month long tear for the Atlanta club. The good news is that the Mets have also been stumbling, arguably even worse than Atlanta, as they were just swept by the Cubs, leaving the Braves at 0.5 games behind the Mets, with the teams tied in the loss column. With a series still yet to be played between the NL East rivals (in Atlanta), this divisional race seems like it might run right up to the end of the season.

Braves News

Ian Anderson strained his oblique and will miss a month, likely ending his 2022 season, which has been pretty disappointing.

Here is our game recap from Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Giants.

The Braves’ path to success has been a pretty unexpected one this season.

MLB News

MLB formally recognized minor league players as a part of the MLBPA, after an arbitrator verified that a majority of minor leaguers were in favor of joining the union.

Max Scherzer looked very good in his rehab start, as he attempts to return from an oblique injury.