Daily Hammer Podcast: West Coast Swing Ends with Series Loss

For the first time in four months, the Braves experienced consecutive series losses to end their West Coast Road Trip. Fortunately, Atlanta will enjoy an off-day on Thursday as they return home. Furthermore, the Braves have actually been able to gain ground on the New York Mets and will enter Thursday only 1⁄2 game of the NL East Lead.
Shawn Coleman discusses this and many other topics on today’s Daily Hammer, including:
- Offensive struggles over the past week continued on Wednesday
- Charlie Morton’s inconsistences
- Ian Anderson Out for the Season?
- Ozzie Albies starting to find his form with the Stripers
- The Top of the Braves Batting Order must return to form
