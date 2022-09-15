Thursday night open thread

With the off-day today, the Braves will likely have that annoying half-game taken out of the standings page today as the Mets are set to take on the Pirates at 7:10 pm ET.

The matchup for that fateful game? JT Brubaker for the Pirates, and Carlos Carrasco for the Mets. The Mets just got swept by the Cubs, and haven’t lost four in a row all season... but they lost three fairly easy matchups in their last three games. Stay tuned.

Other relevant games today include: