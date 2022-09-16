Daily Hammer Podcast: The Braves must find prosperity against the Phillies

After a needed off-day to return home to Atlanta, the Braves will be back in action on Friday as they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Atlanta. Atlanta remains one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East. All of Atlanta’s remaining 19 games will be against their NL East rivals, including 10 against current NL playoff teams in the Mets and Phillies.

Shawn Coleman looks at a few of the biggest storylines regarding another weekend of highly important baseball at Truist Park:

Where the Braves currently stand in the NL Playoff picture, plus current division and World Series odds

Atlanta must continue its success against the NL East, but must figure out how to produce plenty of wins against the Mets and Phillies

Some of the National League’s best pitchers will be on the mound in Atlanta this weekend

The Braves must figure out how to contain Bryce Harper and a strong Phillies lineup.

