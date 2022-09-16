Braves News: Phillies series preview, Ozzie Albies hot in Triple-A, and more

The Atlanta Braves begin a six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-three series on Friday night. The Braves are one game behind in the NL East and have a 6-4 record over their last 10 games. The Phillies (80-63) are third in the division and are nine games out of first place.

The series opens up tonight at 7:20 ET with Max Fried on the hill for his 28th start, his third against the Phillies this season. He squares up against lefty Ranger Suarez, who has allowed nine runs over his last three starts.

The series continues on Saturday night at 7:20 ET. Jake Odorizzi earns his seventh start as a Brave against NL Cy Young contender Aaron Nola.

Sunday’s series finale gets underway at 1:35 ET as Spencer Strider makes his 20th start. The Phillies hand the ball to lefty Bailey Falter.

The Braves and Phillies have met 12 times this season and split the record. The Braves look to get the homestand started on a high note and gain some ground in the East as the New York Mets take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Braves News:

Ozzie Albies continued a strong rehab assignment with a two-run triple for Gwinnett on Wednesday night.

A look back at the Braves’ road trip out West in the Daily Hammer Podcast.

Kenley Jansen’s struggles, Michael Harris’ position in Rookie of the Year race, and more in the latest episode of the PTBNL Podcast.

MLB News:

Cleveland Guardians lefty Anthony Gose underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. He will miss the remainder of the season and likely all of the 2023 season. The 32-year-old was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies as an outfielder in 2008. Across the last two seasons, Gose has appeared in 28 games for the Guardians.

The Miami Marlins transferred OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. The move is dated back to his injury on July 23. After suffering a back injury, Soler said he does not expect to return to the field this season.