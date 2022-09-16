Battery Power TV: Wake-up call for Braves’ big bats; Albies returns

Halfway through September, the Atlanta Braves’ 1-4 hitters are tied for last in the majors in wRC+. In the midst of a division race, they need Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and Austin Riley to put it together in a hurry.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney discuss, plus the state of a National League East chase whether neither the Braves nor New York Mets can take advantage of their rivals’ mistakes. Plus, expectations for Ozzie Albies’ return, and previewing the weekend series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

