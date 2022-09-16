Braves activate Ozzie Albies from the injured list

The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves in advance of Friday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The biggest of which is the return of Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list. Albies has been out of action since June 13 when he suffered a broken foot during an at-bat against the Nationals. He underwent surgery and recently completed a rehab assignment with Gwinnett.

To make room on the active roster, Atlanta placed Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list with a strained quad and designated right-hander Jay Jackson for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

The #Braves today returned INF Ozzie Albies from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club also designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment and placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadricep. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 16, 2022

Albies was struggling at the time of the injury hitting .244/.289/.405 with eight home runs and an 89 wRC+ in 263 plate appearances. He was 9-for-27 with a triple and a homer in seven games for Gwinnett during his rehab assignment.

Getting Albies back is a huge move for the Braves as he further strengthens the roster. Vaughn Grissom had seen the bulk of playing time at second of late and there has been some discussion of him seeing time in the outfield. We will see how all of that shakes out over the final couple of weeks of the regular season.