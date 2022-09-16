Justyn-Henry Malloy headlines group of six Braves prospects headed to 2022 Arizona Fall League

The 2022 minor league season is currently winding down and as a result, opportunities to see Braves prospects are becoming limited. The Augusta GreenJackets have already finished their season, Rome is in the middle of a playoff run, Mississippi’s season will be ending very soon, and Gwinnett’s season comes to an end at the end of September.

However, one opportunity that we will have to see prospects in action is in the 2022 Arizona Fall League. The AFL is an offseason league where the teams are comprised of prospects from roughly five organizations each. The AFL is both a place where teams can showcase some of their top talent while also getting playing time for players that may need it due to injury, needing more reps in general, or whatever the case may be. This year, the Braves will be sending six players to the AFL to play for the Scottsdale Scorpions.

Arizona Fall League rosters are out!



16 Top 100 prospects will be in the desert, including 4 of the top 20.



Here's our team-by-team look: https://t.co/QoXOlD0Ze0 pic.twitter.com/hrXvkNz0nb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 16, 2022

The Braves will be sending OF Justyn-Henry Malloy, SS Cal Conley, RHP Jose Montilla, LHP Alex Segal, RHP Austin Smith, and RHP Allan Winans. Malloy is easily the best prospect of the group as he has blossomed at the plate this year which led to him to get promoted to Double-A where he quickly became a key cog in Mississippi’s offense. Malloy started off in the dirt as a prospect, but the Braves correctly decided that his talents are better served out in left field.

Cal Conley has had an up and down season but there is some power there assuming he can get to it with an iffy hit tool. Allan Winans was a Rule 5 selection by the Braves who missed a large chunk of the season with an injury before getting activated at the end of July and now sports a 2.44 ERA at Mississippi this season. Keep an eye on Alex Segal, the Braves 22nd rounder back in 2019. The 6’4 lefty needs to get moving up the ladder quickly given that he is 24, but he has been impressive out of the bullpen for Augusta and Rome this season.

The Arizona Fall League begins play on October 3rd and will run for roughly six weeks.