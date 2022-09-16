Braves place Kirby Yates on the 15-day injured list, recall William Woods

The Atlanta Braves announced another roster move prior to Friday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta placed reliever Kirby Yates on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching elbow. William Woods was recalled from Gwinnett to take Yates’ spot on the active roster.

Yates last pitched on September 10 in Seattle and tossed a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout. The Braves signed Yates to a two-year deal during the offseason while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made his season debut on August 10 and has appeared in nine games while allowing four earned runs in seven innings.

Woods will be in his second stint on the major league roster. Woods appeared in two games back at the end of April where he tossed two scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk to go along with two strikeouts. An ankle injury sidelined Woods for a stretch of the season. He has made 15 appearances for Gwinnett where he has allowed 10 earned runs in 13 2/3 innings.