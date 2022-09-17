September 16: Braves 7, Phillies 2

A six-run eighth inning helped the Atlanta Braves turn a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. After Ranger Suarez allowed just one run over the first six innings, pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario worked a lead off walk in the eighth against Seranthony Dominguez. Ronald Acuña Jr followed with a home run into the Chop House seats and the Braves never looked back. Max Fried allowed two solo home runs and walked three over six innings while throwing 110 pitches. With the victory, Atlanta keeps pace with the Mets who defeated the Pirates 4-3 Friday night.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: William Contreras (18), Ronald Acuña Jr. (12), Kyle Schwarber (39), Jean Segura (10)

WP — Jesse Chavez (4-1): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

LP — Seranthony Dominguez (6-5): 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday night with Jake Odorizzi matching up against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola