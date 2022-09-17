Atlanta Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. sharp in Braves win, Kirby Yates to IL, more

The Atlanta Braves began the homestand with a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Max Fried was on the mound and didn’t have his best stuff. His night ended after six innings. He surrendered two runs, walked three, and struck out four in 110 pitches.

What began as a back-and-forth affair turned into all Braves in the eighth inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth and paved the way for a six-run inning from the Atlanta offense.

“We’re gearing up for the playoffs,” Acuña said following his clutch at-bat. “We’re ready. We feel ready,” he added.

Acuña and the Braves earned their 89th win of the 2022 campaign, surpassing the 2021 Braves, who won 88 regular season games. The Braves look to carry this momentum into game two as Jake Odorizzi takes the mound tonight at 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

The Braves placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his throwing elbow. The move is retroactive to September 13. Righty William Woods was called up to take his spot on the active roster.

The Braves activated 2B Ozzie Albies from the injured list on Friday. He collected one hit in four at-bats in Friday’s matchup with the Phillies. The club designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment in order to clear a roster spot for Albies.

Six Braves prospects, including Justyn-Henry Malloy, are headed to the Arizona Fall League.

The Rome Braves dropped game two of the League Championship Series on Thursday night. More in the minor league recap.

Brian Snitker discusses the plan for Vaughn Grissom as Ozzie Albies returns to the active roster.

MLB News:

Chicago Cubs RHP Alec Mills underwent lower back surgery on Wednesday, bringing his 2022 season to a close. The 30-year-old has been out since July 3. The club has not provided a timetable for his return.

Former New York Mets catcher John Stearns lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Thursday night at age 71. He was drafted number two overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1973.