Daily Hammer Podcast: Ozzie, and the Offense, Return

What a fun Friday it was for the Braves as they returned to Atlanta.

The fun actually started off the field, as Ozzie Albies was officially reactivated to the main roster and made his return to Atlanta for the first time in over three months. The fun continued on the field, though it took a bit of time to for the Braves offense to truly get going. A six-run 8th inning sparked the Braves comeback win, and allowed Atlanta to get off to a great start with their homestand.

Shawn Coleman breaks down the key points on and off the diamond from Friday:

The return of Ozzie Albies could not have come at a better time

Max Fried’s not as sharp as his usual self

Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras have big nights

Kirby Yates to the IL

Rasiel Iglesias usage moving forward

Aaron Nola Awaits the Braves on Saturday

