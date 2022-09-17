Braves vs Phillies game thread 9/17/2022

After a breakout eighth inning for the offense powered a 7-2 victory in the series opener, the Braves have a tough assignment today. Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Phillies and he has been a legit Cy Young candidate this season. Meanwhile the Braves’ fifth starter Jake Odorizzi gets the start for Atlanta. You can read more about this pitching matchup here in our game preview.

Meanwhile, after a fairly long lull, the Braves offense really needed that big eighth inning on Friday. William Contreras has continued to be a spark this year, and he is once again in the lineup tonight, as the designated hitter. Matt Olson has not been very good for the last few weeks, so him heating up would be big, as he continues to bat cleanup. Eddie Rosario gets the call as the left-fielder, as Ronald Acuna continues to play right field after an extended “break” of playing DH. Ozzie Albies starts at second again, as Vaughn Grissom is once again on the bench. See the Statcast breakdown of the lineups below.