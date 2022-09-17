September 17: Braves 4, Phillies 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. did it all and the Atlanta Braves secured win No. 90 with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Acuña homered, doubled and drove in all four runs for Atlanta in the win. Jake Odorizzi retired the first 10 hitters he faced and allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings. Kenley Jansen tossed a perfect ninth to end the game. It wasn’t all good news for the Braves however, as Ozzie Albies suffered a fractured pinky finger while sliding into second base in the fourth inning. Albies will miss the remainder of the regular season, but could return at some point during the postseason.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Ronald Acuña Jr. (13)

WP — Dylan Lee (4-1): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

LP — Aaron Nola (9-12): 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 8 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (34): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The Braves will go for a sweep Sunday with Spencer Strider matching up against Bailey Falter.