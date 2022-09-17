Ozzie Albies leaves game with apparent hand injury

Ozzie Albies left Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after the fourth inning with what appeared to be a hand or finger injury. Albies was hurt sliding into second base as he tagged up on a fly out by Eddie Rosario. Albies could be seen looking at his pinky finger after the slide. He initially stayed in the game and scored on a two-run double by Ronald Acuña Jr. to give Atlanta a 4-0 lead.
Albies is playing in his second game since returning from the injured list after missing three months with a broken foot. He went 1-for-4 in Friday’s win and was 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday’s game.
Vaughn Grissom replaced Albies at second base to start the fifth. We will pass along updates as soon as they become available.
