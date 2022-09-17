 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ozzie Albies leaves game with apparent hand injury

Albies suffered some sort of hand injury on a slide into second in the fourth inning.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images

Ozzie Albies left Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after the fourth inning with what appeared to be a hand or finger injury. Albies was hurt sliding into second base as he tagged up on a fly out by Eddie Rosario. Albies could be seen looking at his pinky finger after the slide. He initially stayed in the game and scored on a two-run double by Ronald Acuña Jr. to give Atlanta a 4-0 lead.

Albies is playing in his second game since returning from the injured list after missing three months with a broken foot. He went 1-for-4 in Friday’s win and was 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday’s game.

Vaughn Grissom replaced Albies at second base to start the fifth. We will pass along updates as soon as they become available.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power