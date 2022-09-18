 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: September 18

By Kris Willis
Hank Aaron and Brother Tommy Aaron Crossing Bats

Braves Franchise History

1928 - The Braves and the Cubs combine for a National League record eight double plays. The Cubs win the game 8-3.

1962 - Hank Aaron hits his 40th home run of the season and Tommie Aaron drives in three runs to help the Braves to a 10-5 win over the Dodgers.

MLB History

1920 - National League directors name a committee to draw up an agreement and give five American League clubs an ultimatum to join by November 1 or the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox will leave the AL and join a 12-team National League.

1930 - Lefty Grove wins his 30th game of the season beating the White Sox, 3-1. He is the first pitcher to win 30 games since Jim Bagby of Cleveland in 1920.

1937 - Pirates outfielder Paul Waner establishes a 20th Century record with eight seasons of at least 200 hits.

1955 - Willie Mays hits his ninth home run at Ebbets Field to tie Joe Adcock’s record in a 7-5 loss to Brooklyn.

1975 - Dave Kingman sets a club record with his 35th home run of the season in a 7-5 Mets’ win over the Cubs. Rusty Staub becomes the first Mets player to reach the 100 RBI mark with a two-run home run in the fifth.

1979 - Yankees manager Billy Martin reportedly pays rookie pitcher Bob Kammeyer $100 to hit former Yankee Cliff Johnson with a pitch in a 16-3 loss to Cleveland. Johnson homers twice and combines with Toby Harrah to drive in nine runs.

1984 - Tim Raines becomes the first player in major league history with four consecutive seasons with at least 70 stolen bases.

1996 - Roger Clemens strikes out 20 Tigers to tie his own major league record.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

