Braves News: Ozzie Albies injury, Ronald Acuna shines, more

Ozzie Albies suffered a fractured right pinky finger sliding into a base on Saturday night. He stayed in the game to finish the half-inning as a baserunner, but exited the game after that. This is just brutal for a guy who was playing in just his second game back from a fractured foot earlier this season. While he is unlikely to play any more in the regular season, he could be a possibility to return in the playoffs. Meanwhile his pal Ronald Acuna has had a spectacular two days, as he carried the Braves to victory on Saturday night, both offensively and defensively.

Braves News

Here is our piece on Ozzie Albies’ injury from Saturday night.

You can read our recap of the 4-3 victory to clinch the series win against the Phillies here.

MLB News

The bizarre saga of the Marlins’ general treatment of Jazz Chisholm continues, as he apparently played through a torn meniscus for most of 2022.

Yankees’ trade deadline acquisition, Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder.