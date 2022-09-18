Braves vs. Phillies game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins and finish off a sweep of the Phillies, when the two teams meet again Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Spencer Strider will be on the mound for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with lefty Bailey Falter.

William Contreras will get the start behind the plate and will hit fifth. Vaughn Grissom is back at second base following Ozzie Albies’ injury and will bat sixth. Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup, despite his struggles against left-handed pitching, as the DH and will bat eighth. Robbie Grossman rounds out the order in the ninth spot and will play left field.

For the Phillies, Rhys Hoskins returns to the lineup after missing the first two games of the series with a sore hand. Hoskins will play first base and bat second. Garrett Stubbs will catch in place of J.T. Realmuto and bat ninth.

Phillies lineup for today:



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Harper DH

Bohm 5

Marsh 8

Segura 4

Stott 6

Maton 9

Stubbs 2



Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.