Braves place Ozzie Albies on 10 day injured list with broken pinky, recall Rylan Bannon

The Braves got some really unfortunate news last night after Ozzie was hurt sliding into second base. It was announced fairly quickly during the game that Ozzie had fractured his right pinky finger and was going to be out for the rest of the 2022 regular season, although manager Brian Snitker did leave the door open for Ozzie’s return during the playoffs.

While Ozzie heading to the IL was a foregone conclusion, there was the matter of who was going to be brought up to replace him on the active roster. Ehire Adrianza is still on the IL with a quad strain and the options amongst guys currently on the 40 man roster were basically only Rylan Bannon down in Gwinnett. The Braves could have added someone like Taylor Motter or Ryan Goins, but that would have required a 40 man roster move. The Braves went with the cleanest roster option.

The #Braves today recalled INF Rylan Bannon to Atlanta and placed INF Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right pinky finger. Bannon will wear No. 46. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 18, 2022

Rylan Bannon was claimed off of waivers from the Dodgers just a few days after the Dodgers had claimed him from the Orioles back in August. Overall, Bannon has hit well down in Gwinnett although a chunk of that production came from a three-game stretch at the end of August where he went wild. With Adrianza out, the Braves need some as a backup infielder and Bannon has seen time at second and third base while also already being on the 40 man roster. In 20 games down in Gwinnett, Bannon has slashed .323/.432/.477 with a pair of home runs.