September 18: Braves 5, Phillies 2

Spencer Strider allowed one run and struck out 10 over six innings to help the Atlanta Braves to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta completes a three-game sweep and improves to 91-55 on the season. William Contreras and Robbie Grossman both homered in the win. Grossman finished with two hits and also drove in Atlanta’s first run with an RBI double in the third.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: William Contreras (19), Robbie Grossman (7), Alex Bohm (12), J.T. Realmuto (19)

WP — Spencer Strider (11-5): 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 10 K

LP — Connor Brogdon (2-1): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while the Nationals will go with right-hander Cory Abbott.