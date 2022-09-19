 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Spencer Strider makes history , Ozzie Albies placed on Injury List, more

The Braves sweep the Phillies over the weekend.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday was a sensational day for Spencer Strider and the Braves.

Atlanta was able to sweep the weekend series against the Phillies, and though they did not make any ground on the Mets in the NL East, they were at least able to keep pace. Another outstanding performance from Strider included his 200th strikeout of the season, which allowed for him to make plenty of history, including:

  • First MLB rookie since 2012 to record 200 Ks
  • Fastest to 200Ks in a single season
  • First Braves rookie to produce 200 Ks in a season in over 100 years

The list of rare accomplishments for Strider continues to grow, as should the Braves confidence that he will be a difference maker in the postseason.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power