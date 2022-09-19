Braves News: Spencer Strider makes history , Ozzie Albies placed on Injury List, more

Sunday was a sensational day for Spencer Strider and the Braves.
Atlanta was able to sweep the weekend series against the Phillies, and though they did not make any ground on the Mets in the NL East, they were at least able to keep pace. Another outstanding performance from Strider included his 200th strikeout of the season, which allowed for him to make plenty of history, including:
- First MLB rookie since 2012 to record 200 Ks
- Fastest to 200Ks in a single season
- First Braves rookie to produce 200 Ks in a season in over 100 years
#Braves rookie Spencer Strider just set an MLB record, recording his 200th strikeout of the season in just 130 IP.— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 18, 2022
Strider just bested Randy Johnson for the fewest innings to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. Johnson set that record in 2001, getting to 200 K in 130.2 IP. pic.twitter.com/3AFE3uub6d
The list of rare accomplishments for Strider continues to grow, as should the Braves confidence that he will be a difference maker in the postseason.
Braves News
- The Braves officially placed Ozzie Albies on the injured list on Sunday morning, and called up infielder Rylan Bannon.
- Matt Olson is working his way through his struggles to once again find success at the plate.
- The Braves hope to put together another long winning streak as they face the Nationals to start the week.
- Eric Cole and Scott Coleman discuss a busy week and weekend on and off the field for the Braves in the latest Battery Power Podcast.
MLB News
- Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season, continue his historic season for the Yankees.
- The Orioles used a triple play and some timely hitting to in a comeback victory over the Blue Jays.
- Anthony Rizzo returned to the Yankees from the injured list.
- While there were rumors on Sunday that David Price would retire after this season, Price stated no decision on his future has yet been made.
