Braves News: Spencer Strider makes history , Ozzie Albies placed on Injury List, more

Sunday was a sensational day for Spencer Strider and the Braves.

Atlanta was able to sweep the weekend series against the Phillies, and though they did not make any ground on the Mets in the NL East, they were at least able to keep pace. Another outstanding performance from Strider included his 200th strikeout of the season, which allowed for him to make plenty of history, including:

First MLB rookie since 2012 to record 200 Ks

Fastest to 200Ks in a single season

First Braves rookie to produce 200 Ks in a season in over 100 years

#Braves rookie Spencer Strider just set an MLB record, recording his 200th strikeout of the season in just 130 IP.



Strider just bested Randy Johnson for the fewest innings to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. Johnson set that record in 2001, getting to 200 K in 130.2 IP. pic.twitter.com/3AFE3uub6d — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 18, 2022

The list of rare accomplishments for Strider continues to grow, as should the Braves confidence that he will be a difference maker in the postseason.

