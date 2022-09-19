 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves recall Bryce Elder, option William Woods to Gwinnett

Bryce Elder is returning to the major league roster

By Kris Willis
/ new
Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move Monday morning in advance of their series opener against the Washington Nationals. The team recalled right-hander Bryce Elder and optioned reliever William Woods back to Gwinnett.

Elder will give the team another multi-inning option to use in long relief or as a starter if anyone in the rotation needs extra rest. Elder had a four start stint in the rotation back in April, but struggled with his command and was optioned back to Gwinnett. He has made two starts in the second half, both against Miami, and has had better results allowing five hits and one run combined in 13 innings. Elder has made 18 appearances at Gwinnett and has a 4.46 ERA and a 4.45 FIP in 105 innings.

Woods was called up to serve as a fresh arm three days ago when Kirby Yates went on the injured list with elbow inflammation. Woods had a two appearance stint in the majors earlier this season, but was on the injured list for a lengthy amount of time at Gwinnett with an ankle injury. He has struggled since his return and this move will allow him to see more time over the final couple of weeks of the season.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power