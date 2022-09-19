Braves look to extend winning streak against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it four straight wins Monday night when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. These are critical games for the Braves who enter Monday just one game behind the New York Mets. The Mets will begin a three-game series with the Brewers, who are two games back of the Phillies for the final wild card spot, Monday night.

Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta in Monday’s opener. Wright has emerged as a key member of the Braves’ rotation and has already blown past his career-high with 164 innings. Wright piled up over 50 pitches in the first two innings of his last start against the Giants, but recovered and allowed just three hits and a run in 5 1/3 innings. Wright faced the Nationals twice back in July and allowed a combined five runs in 14 innings.

The Nationals will go with right-hander Cory Abbott in Monday’s opener. Abbott has bounced back and forth between the bullpen and the rotation, but will be making his second straight start. He allowed five hits, three walks and two runs while throwing 72 pitches in just three innings last time out against Baltimore. Monday’s game will be his first appearance against the Braves in his career.

Atlanta has won eight straight games at Truist Park which is tied for their longest home winning streak of the season. They won eight in a row at home May 29 - June 20.

William Contreras has been surging of late and has seven hits, including a pair of homers, in his last four games. Ronald Acuña Jr’s return to the outfield has allowed the Braves to use Contreras more as the DH and that should be a common occurrence over the final couple of weeks of the regular season. Robbie Grossman had two more hits Sunday, including his fifth home run since joining the Braves. Grossman is 10-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over his last nine games.

Monday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, September 19, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan