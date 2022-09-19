Battery Power TV: Spencer Strider a rookie of historical proportions

He’s the fastest to 200 strikeouts and trending toward the best fWAR by a rookie starter in this millennium.

Spencer Strider’s rookie year has reached historical proportions, for the Atlanta Braves or any other franchise.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the right-hander, the state of the National League East race, Ozzie Albies’ setback after two games back in the lineup, and set the stage for the series vs. the Washington Nationals.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications get alerts for every episode.