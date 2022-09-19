Braves vs Nationals Game Thread

After a three-game sweep of the Phillies, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta has won three straight and are 91-55 on the season. They enter play Monday just one game back of the Mets in the NL East standings. The Nationals are 51-95, but are 7-9 in September and have been surging offensively of late. Kyle Wright will get the start for the Braves while the Nationals will go with Cory Abbott.

PREVIEW | LINEUPS

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports South