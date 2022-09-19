September 19: Braves 5, Nationals 2

Kyle Wright allowed two runs over six innings as the Atlanta Braves extended their home winning streak to nine-straight games with a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Atlanta improves to 92-55 on the season and keep pace with the Mets in the NL East division. Austin Riley hit his 37th home run of the season to give the Braves a first inning lead. Matt Olson had his first two-hit game since the end of August and snapped an 0-for-22 skid at the plate. Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth to pick up his 35th save of the season.

Monday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (37), Eddie Rosario (5)

WP — Kyle Wright (19-5): 6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K

LP — Cory Abbott (0-3): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 0 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (35): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Up next

The series will continue Tuesday night with Charlie Morton matching up against left-hander Patrick Corbin.