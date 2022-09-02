Atlanta Braves News: Spencer Strider sets record against Rockies, Marlins series preview, and more

Spencer Strider was spectacular on Thursday night as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0. To earn his ninth win of the season, Strider tossed eight innings of shutout ball and struck out 16. He broke Atlanta’s record for strikeouts in a single game, which was previously held by John Smoltz with 15 strikeouts.

“I came out of the game and Kyle was telling me something about John Smoltz or whatever and I had no idea what he was talking about,” Strider said following his start. “It didn’t make any sense, and then somebody else said something and I just kinda looked cross-eyed at them and they were like, ‘you know what just happened?’”

On the offensive front, the Braves tacked on one run in the fourth, courtesy of a bomb from Austin Riley. In the fifth, Michael Harris sent a ball 437 feet to give the Braves their second run of the night. Dansby Swanson continued the scoring in the fifth with a 2-out RBI single.

The homestand continues tonight as the Miami Marlins are welcomed back to Truist Park. First pitch gets underway at 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

The Braves have a three-game set with the Miami Marlins on deck. Charlie Morton gets the ball for game one. Jake Odorizzi is on the bump for game two, and Max Fried is set for game three.

The Braves added INF Orlando Arcia and RHP Jesse Chavez to the active roster on Thursday. To make room on the 40-man roster, Darren O’Day was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Kyle Muller tossed seven innings of two-run ball to wrap up Wednesday in the minor leagues.

A look back at the Braves’ performance in August.

MLB News:

Free agent RHP Carlos Martinez received an 85-game suspension in accordance with MLB’s domestic violence policy. The 30-year-old had stints with the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants this season, but he has not appeared in a major league game in 2022.

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the injured list after missing nearly a month with a lower back injury. The club also placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his right elbow. Graterol was just reinstated from the injured list on August 22.