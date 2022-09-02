Charlie Morton, Braves look to solve Sandy Alcantara Friday night on Apple TV+

After securing a series win Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta moved back to 30 games over .500 with Thursday’s win at 81-51 and kept pace with the Mets in the NL East standings whom they trail by 3.0 games. Friday’s series opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Charlie Morton and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara.

It has been an up and down season for Morton who has pitched better since June, but is coming off of an outing where he allowed three walks and a pair of two-run home runs in five innings against the Cardinals. Morton has logged at least six innings in seven of his last 10 starts. His four strikeouts against St. Louis was his lowest total since May 25. Morton faced the Marlins back in mid-May and allowed seven hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Alcantara comes into Friday’s opener as one of the front runners to take home the Cy Young award for the National League. The Braves have seen just how good he is up close. Alcantara allowed three unearned runs in a complete game back on May 22. He came back six days later and allowed four hits, one run and struck out 14 in eight innings against Atlanta. He is coming off of another complete game performance in his last outing where he held the Dodgers to six hits and one run while striking out 10.

After missing three straight games due to knee soreness, Ronald Acuña Jr. was at DH for the final two games against the Rockies. He admitted after Wednesday’s game that the knee is still a problem, but that he will just have to play through it for the remainder of the season.

Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and has tied last season’s career-high with 33. After a sluggish August, Riley is 9-for-20 with two doubles and two home runs in his last five games.

Friday’s game will be broadcast exclusively online at Apple TV+. The service is still free for September and you just need to download the Apple TV app. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 2, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: APPLE TV+

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan