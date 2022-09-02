September 2: Braves 8, Marlins 1

The Atlanta Braves homered five times and tagged Cy Young hopeful Sandy Alcantara for six runs on their way to an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Travis d’Arnaud homered twice while Austin Riley set a new career-high with his 34th of the season. Charlie Morton struck out seven and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings. Atlanta won their third straight game and improved to 82-51 on the season.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Travis d’Arnaud 2 (16), Austin Riley (34), Vaughn Grissom (4), Michael Harris (15)

WP — Charlie Morton (7-5): 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 K

LP — Sandy Alcantara (12-7): 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday as Jake Odorizzi matches up against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera.