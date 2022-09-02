 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Marlins game thread

Charlie Morton vs. Sandy Alcantara

By Kris Willis
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta while Miami will go with tough righty Sandy Alcantara.

Marcell Ozuna is in the lineup for the Braves Friday for the first time since August 14 where he started and struck out twice in two at-bats before being replaced by a pinch-hitter. Ozuna will play left field with Michael Harris in center and Robbie Grossman in right. Ronald Acuña Jr. will handle DH duties for the third straight game.

For the Marlins, Brian Anderson will hit second and play right field. Garrett Cooper gets the start as the DH and will bat third. Rookie JJ Bleday will be in center and hit clean up. Jacob Stallings will catch Alcantara and hit sixth.

Friday’s game will be broadcast exclusively online at Apple TV+. The service is still free for September and you just need to download the Apple TV app. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET.

