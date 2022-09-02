Braves slug five homers in 8-1 win over the Marlins

Travis d’Arnaud hit two of the Atlanta Braves’ five home runs on the evening to help them to a third straight win with an 8-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Charlie Morton retired the side in order in the first although there were a couple of noisy outs. Brian Anderson’s barreled ball sent Michael Harris II to the wall in center for the second out and Garrett Cooper just missed a home run down the left field line that curved foul. Morton then struck out Cooper to end the inning.

Morton found himself in trouble again in the second as Charles LeBlanc split the gap in right center for a double with one out. He moved to third on a wild pitch. The Braves pulled the infield in and it paid off as Jacob Stallings grounded out to Vaughn Grissom for the second out. Lewin Diaz then sent a slow roller to Austin Riley at third who made a barehanded pickup and threw to first in time to end the inning.

Miami jumped on the board first in third as Jerar Encarnacion muscled the first pitch of the inning to the opposite field out to right for a 1-0 lead. Morton struck out Miguel Rojas for the first out, but then allowed a single to Joey Wendle. However, he escaped with no further damage as Brian Anderson grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, with a slick stop and turn by Dansby Swanson, to end the inning.

Sandy Alcantara retired the first seven hitters he faced before Marcell Ozuna reached on a swinging bunt in his first plate appearance since August 14. The Braves were unable to move him around, as Robbie Grossman lined out to J.J. Bleday before Ronald Acuña Jr. grounded into a force play to end the inning.

The Braves took control of the game in the fourth. Dansby Swanson led off the inning with a single and then stole second base. Alcantara struck out Riley for the first out and then got Matt Olson to pop out into foul territory. d’Arnaud made sure the situation wouldn’t go to waste as he connected for a two-run shot to left center to put Atlanta in front 2-1.

The Braves weren’t finished. Harris lined a single the other way and then came around to score another two-run shot, this time by Vaughn Grissom, to extend the lead to 4-1.

Now with the lead, Morton retired the side in order in the fifth. He allowed another single to Wendle to start the sixth and then struck out Anderson and Cooper. He then walked Bleday to put runners at first and second. Brian Snitker went to his bullpen and summoned Collin McHugh, who got LeBlanc to line out to Harris in center for the final out.

Morton pitched well and allowed four hits, two walks and a run in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven while throwing 91 pitches.

The Braves added on in the sixth. Alcantara hit d’Arnaud with a pitch to begin the inning and then gave up a monster home run to Harris to extend the lead to 6-1.

That ended Alcantara’s night. He entered the game as the Cy Young favorite and had been dominant in two earlier starts against Atlanta, but the Braves got to him in this one for seven hits and six runs in five-plus innings. He allowed as many home runs (three) as he had strikeouts. It was pretty much the worst start of his season, with the only competition being his first start of 2022, where he walked five, only struck out four, and allowed a homer to boot.

Huascar Brazoban took over on the mound for the Marlins and immediately walked Grissom. With Ozuna at the plate, Grissom stole second and was ruled safe initially but the play was overturned on replay for the first out. Ozuna went down on strikes for the second out but Grossman worked another walk. Acuna followed with a single to put runners at the corners for Swanson who struck out to end the inning.

McHugh stayed in and worked a scoreless seventh and the Braves added to their lead in the home half of the inning. Riley took Cole Sulser deep for his 34th home run of the season to set a new career-high and push Atlanta’s lead to 7-1.

d’Arnaud followed with a drive into the Braves’ bullpen in right center for his second home run of the game to make it 8-1.

Jesse Chavez made his first appearance since being reacquired by the Braves and worked a scoreless inning in the eighth. Raisel Iglesias closed things out in the ninth to seal the win.

With the win, Atlanta improves to 82-51 on the season and extends its winning streak to three straight games. The series will continue Saturday with Jake Odorizzi matching up against Edward Cabrera.