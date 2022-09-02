Battery Power TV: Spencer Strider’s ‘Where Were You When?’ moment for Atlanta Braves

A historic night that only strengthens Spencer Strider’s National League Rookie of the Year case.

The right-hander had 16 strikeouts against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, breaking the Braves’ Atlanta-era record set by John Smoltz in a performance that figures to be a ‘Where Were You When?’ moment for Strider.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on all the history that came out of Strider’s night and what his does for his ROY candidacy.

Plus, as Mike Soroka takes the mound for his fourth rehab start, discussing when we could see him back in the Braves’ rotation, and previewing the weekend series with the Miami Marlins and NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara.

