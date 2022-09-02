Brian Snitker on Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies’ rehab and more

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris was named Rookie of the Month for his performance in August. Harris also took home Rookie of the Month honors in June and follows Spencer Strider who won in July. Manager Brian Snitker said that Harris was deserving and he wouldn’t be surprised if he won again next month.

“Yeah I just heard too. Very well deserving I think,” Snitker said. “What he’s done and continues to do. It won’t surprise me if he wins the next months either. It speaks volumes to the work that he’s doing and how he’s handled this whole thing.”

It is no coincidence that the Braves season turned around about the same time that Harris arrived. While there were no questions about his defensively ability in the outfield, he has impressed with his contributions at the plate and is setting up quite a finish in the Rookie of the Year chase with Strider.

“Just how he’s gone about it, how he doesn’t get too excited about anything,” Snitker said of what has impressed him the most about Harris. “I mean, he’s very calm, and he’s very consistent. It’s the whole thing. He can beat you a lot of different ways. With his glove, with his arm, with his legs, with his bat. That’s pretty good qualities to have in a player that can do so much to impact the game.”

Ozzie Albies update

Snitker said that Ozzie Albies came through his first rehab game at Gwinnett feeling good and that he will DH again Friday night. He could play in the field as soon as this weekend.

“Felt good,” Snitker said of Albies. “It was just good to get him out there running around. He’s going to DH again tonight. As long as he’s feeling good, and getting the at-bats, getting his timing, all that. I heard he felt great. So that’s always a good thing.”

Vaughn Grissom and William Contreras getting outfield work

With Albies nearing a return, Vaughn Grissom has been seen getting pregame work in the outfield during the homestand. He was joined Friday by William Contreras who made one start in left field earlier this season. Snitker said that if both continue to hit, then they have to find somewhere for them to play and are just exploring their options.

“If their bat is going to play, then we got to find somewhere for them to play,” Snitker said of Contreras and Grissom. “William played some right field in 2020 when we had the second camp when we were playing the intersquads. He’s a young athletic kid. So we’re going to work him out there to try and have as many options as we can. Because if they’re going to hit, we’re going to find some work for them to play.”

Marcell Ozuna back in the lineup for the first time since August 14

Marcell Ozuna is back in left field for Friday’s series opener. It is just his second appearance since his DUI arrest. He started on August 14 and went 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts before being replaced by a pinch-hitter.

“He’s been working really hard,” Snitker said of the decision to start Ozuna. “I think it’s just time. He’s part of this club. It’s time to get him out there and hopefully he can get going and be who he has in the past. He’s been working hard. He’s had a great attitude and been very positive and you know, he’s part of the club.”

Snitker also said that Eddie Rosario, who is out of the lineup Friday, is fine but that his hamstring is still not 100 percent.