This Day in Braves History: September 20

Braves Franchise History

2003 - Marcus Giles hits his 20th home run of the season and the Atlanta Braves tie a National League record with six players who have hit at least 20 home runs. Giles joins Javy Lopez, Gary Sheffield, Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones and Vinny Castilla in the group.

MLB History

1919 - On Babe Ruth Day at Fenway Park, Ruth ties Ned Williamson’s major league record with his 27th home run of the season. Ruth scores the winning run in both games of the doubleheader in what ironically will be his final game for the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He will hit his 28th home run four days later at the Polo Grounds.

1931 - Lou Gehrig drives in four runs to break his own American League record with 175 RBI which he set back in 1927. He will end the season with 184.

1951 - Ford Frick is elected by the owners as baseball commissioner. He receives a seven-year term and will make $65,000 annually.

1968 - Mickey Mantle hits his 536th and final home run of his major league career in a 4-3 loss to the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

1980 - George Brett goes hitless in four plate appearances to drop his average below .400. He will finish the season at .390.

1998 - Cal Ripken Jr. takes himself out of the starting lineup bringing an end to his major league record 2,632 consecutive games streak. The streak began on May 30, 1982.

