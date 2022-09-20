Daily Hammer Podcast: Middle of the Order Makes an Impact

The Braves were able to get another series opening win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night. Kyle Wright was very effective, the Braves bullpen once again had another excellent night, and nearly every member of the lineup made a contribution. Even better, it was a home run from Austin Riley and multiple hits from Matt Olson that helped the Braves gain the lead early to support Kyle Wright.

Shawn Coleman looks at many fun highlights from Monday:

Kyle Wright looks like his normal self

The Braves bullpen has been spectacular on the home stand

Eddie Rosario heating up at the right time

Bryce Elder returns to Atlanta

Austin Riley and Matt Olson hopefully have a reference point to start making impacts with their bats

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.