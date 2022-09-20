 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Middle of the Order Makes an Impact

The Braves once again are on a winning streak as the middle of the Atlanta lineup finally makes some noise.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves were able to get another series opening win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night. Kyle Wright was very effective, the Braves bullpen once again had another excellent night, and nearly every member of the lineup made a contribution. Even better, it was a home run from Austin Riley and multiple hits from Matt Olson that helped the Braves gain the lead early to support Kyle Wright.

Shawn Coleman looks at many fun highlights from Monday:

  • Kyle Wright looks like his normal self
  • The Braves bullpen has been spectacular on the home stand
  • Eddie Rosario heating up at the right time
  • Bryce Elder returns to Atlanta
  • Austin Riley and Matt Olson hopefully have a reference point to start making impacts with their bats

