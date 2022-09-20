Justyn-Henry Malloy promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

With the promotions of Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom (and their subsequent success), there has been a definite void in the Braves’ minor league system when it comes to position player prospects especially when you are looking at above rookie and low-A ball. However, one player who has helped to remove some of the sting of that has been Justyn-Henry Malloy who has slashed .289/.407/.455 for Rome and Mississippi this year.

A transition away from third base, where he was sub-optimal defensively, to the outfield has paid big dividends for him and he has really flourished offensively since being promoted to Mississippi back in July. Unfortunately, the lack of offensive game-changers on Mississippi’s roster meant that he hasn’t seen many pitches to hit of late. However, it was clear that the Braves still liked him quite a bit and with Mississippi’s season coming to an end this past weekend, it looks like the Braves want to get him as many at-bats as they can.

Malloy was already announced as one of the six Braves prospects that will be heading to the Arizona Fall League this year, but it looks like the team wants to keep him playing through the end of September. This gives him some extra plate appearances which certainly doesn’t seem like it would hurt and this also keeps Malloy fresh in the off chance that they need a real bat in the case of injury in the waning weeks of the season. Malloy was the Braves’ sixth round pick in the 2021 draft out of Georgia Tech and has quickly risen to become arguably the Braves’ best position player prospect right now.